Depeche Mode Play “Dressed In Black” For First Time In 13 Years

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to stereogum.com, on October 30 rock duo Depeche Mode performed at Madison Square Garden last night as a pat their tour in support of the album Memento Mori. Halfway through the performance, Depeche Mode performed the Black Celebration track “Dressed In Black” for the first time in 13 years.

The song was a regular feature of the group’s 2009-2010 set list. For the performance only Martin Gore and touring keyboardist Peter Gordeno were on stage for the whole song.

Based from the footage, the whole performance was beautiful by how the elegant instrumentation created an intimate setting while the duo dazzled people’s minds with their classy and romantic vocal performance. Also the crowd seemed to enjoy the set because most of people were happily clapping and singing along.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela