Depeche Mode Share Details on New Album and Release New Song “Ghosts Again”

February 9th, 2023

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Today rock band Depeche Mode have announced their upcoming album, Memento Mori which will be released on March 24 by Columbia Records. The arrival of Memento Mori’s is followed by today’s release of the first single “Ghosts Again” which was previewed last October in Berlin at the Memento Mori launch event.

“Ghosts Again” is nothing short of a classic Depeche Mode. Dave Gahan’s lyrical imagery includes “wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry” and Martin Gore’s guitar playing brings an uplifting and optimistic groove. Also the song has been visually interpreted by longtime Depeche Mode collaborator, Memento Mori album cover and artwork designer Anton Corbijn. Corbijn’s rendering is rich in monochrome tone.

In a joint statement Gahan and Gore describes in their words what “Ghosts Again” means to them.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” commented Gahan. Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

“Ghosts Again” is available now across digital platforms, and as an instant grat with pre-saves and pre-orders of Memento Mori – which is available for pre-order now on 2LP vinyl, CD, cassette and digital.

Memento Mori is Depeche Mode‘s 15 studio album and its first as a two-piece lineup of Gahan and Gore, following co-founder Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher’s tragic passing in 2022. Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori’s gestation took place during the early stages of the Covid pandemic, resulting in themes inspired directly by that period.

The album’s 12 tracks chart a vast expanse of moods and textures, from its ominous opening to its closing resolve—running the gamut from paranoia and obsession to catharsis and joy, and hitting myriad points between.

Memento Mori Tracklist

My Cosmos Is Mine Wagging Tongue Ghosts Again Don’t Say You Love Me My Favourite Stranger Soul With Me Caroline’s Monkey Before We Drown People Are Good Always You Never Let Me Go Speak To Me