Depeche Mode Debut Dark New Music Video For “My Favourite Stranger”

Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 3:17 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Depeche Mode has revealed two strikingly different visual aspects of “My Favourite Stranger,” which is another standout from their universally acclaimed album Memento Mori.

First is the Anton Corbijn directed official music video that premiered September 21, which takes viewers on a journey to an unknown destination alongside an enigmatic figure with a surprising secret.

Next up is today’s unveiling of ‘My Favourite Stranger (Vinegar Hill Sessions),’ the third in a series of intimate and unique pared back arrangements of Memento Mori tracks recorded live at Brooklyn’s Vinegar Hill studios.

Having sold more than 100 million records and played to more than 35 million fans worldwide, Depeche Mode remains an ever-evolving and singularly influential musical force. The band released its critically acclaimed 15th studio album, Memento Mori, on March 24.

Alongside the launch of the Memento Mori World Tour, which has since played to well over two million fans and has been extended into 2024 due to overwhelming demand. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead with the Memento Mori album and tour, which represents the opening of the newest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.