Depeche Mode: “Wagging Tongue” Video Out Now

Home News Dita Dimone May 25th, 2023 - 7:44 AM

Depeche Mode recently shared their new, stunning, and highly antagonistic video for “Wagging Tongue,” the second video from Memento Mori (Columbia Records).

The Sacred Egg and veteran Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn directed the visual interpretation of “Wagging Tongue”. The song depicts the surreal story of a young couple from a small isolated town who join their neighbours in a provocative ceremony with participants from all walks of life, including attorneys, businessmen, priests, and cops, including Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode.

The result is a thought-provoking, visually captivating production,, of which Rolling Stone stated, “The words have a way of sticking in your brain”. To immerse yourself in the underwater words and universe of “Wagging Tongue,” view the video below.