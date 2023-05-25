Depeche Mode: “Wagging Tongue” Video Out Now

Depeche Mode recently shared their new, stunning, and highly antagonistic video for “Wagging Tongue,” the second video from Memento Mori (Columbia Records).
The Sacred Egg and veteran Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn directed the visual interpretation of “Wagging Tongue”. The song depicts the surreal story of a young couple from a small isolated town who join their neighbours in a provocative ceremony with participants from all walks of life, including attorneys, businessmen, priests, and cops, including Martin Gore and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode.
The result is a thought-provoking, visually captivating production,, of which Rolling Stone stated, “The words have a way of sticking in your brain”. To immerse yourself in the underwater words and universe of “Wagging Tongue,” view the video below.
Co-written by Gore and Gahan, the track has become a highlight of Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori World Tour, a Europe/UK stadium run that began May 16th in Amsterdam. The band will return to North America for the third leg of the tour, which starts on September 21st with the first of three shows at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium and concludes with four Los Angeles shows on December 10th and 12th at the Kia Forum and December 15th and 17th at the Crypto.com Arena.