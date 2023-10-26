Giorgio Moroder Teams Up With Stefanie Joosten For Groovy New Single “Logistics”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 26th, 2023 - 2:05 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Dutch actress and singer Stefanie Joosten, in collaboration with Grammy and Academy Award winning recording artist Giorgio Moroder, have released “Logistics,” the second single from Joosten’s upcoming album Intermission being releasing worldwide on November 10.

Following their recently released single “Tryouts For The Human Race,” “Logistics” marks Moroder’s first appearance as a featured artist since the release of Daft Punk’s Random Access Memories in 2013 before continuing to produce and write with artists like Duran Duran. Moroder previously collaborated with Joosten on her 2022 debut album Singing To The Sky as an executive producer.

“Logistics” is the second of two released tracks on Intermission and the song continues Joosten’s journey as one of pop music’s hottest new talents. For her follow up album, Moroder shifts his incredible talents from a behind-the-scenes role to joining Stefanie on the vocoder.

In the press release Moroder shares his thoughts about the latest tune by stating: “This will be remembered as one of the great breakup songs. It’s an avant-garde showpiece for the ages. A love story of a woman and a machine.”

Joosten adds: “It was fun hearing Giorgio on the vocoder after all these years. This song was a unique opportunity to do something we think will surprise our fans in a creative, edgy way not always heard.”