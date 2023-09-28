Daft Punk Announces Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) For November 2023 Release, Shares “Within (Drumless Edition)”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 3:40 PM

Following the release of the critically acclaimed Random Access Memories 10 Anniversary Edition earlier this year, this new iteration of the Grammy award winning Album of the Year strips away all drum and percussive elements from the album. By doing so, it brings out a timeless quality to the album by giving listeners the ability to dive deeper into the layers of each track.

The experience of the album without drums creates an entirely new experience where each track was musically transformed into something far more beautiful. “Within (Drumless Edition)” is the first song off the album where it highlights the track’s timeless structure where Chilly Gonzales’s piano gains an even more pensive and self-reflective quality.

As part of the 10 year anniversary of Random Access Memories, Daft Punk unveiled “Memory Tapes,” a look back at the album’s creation by collaborators including Julian Casablancas, Chilly Gonzales, DJ Falcon and Todd Edwards.

Interviews for Memory Tapes were conducted at Henson Studios in Los Angeles and Gang Studios in Paris, in spaces where much of Random Access Memories was recorded, and where the collaborators worked. Each episode includes a new interview as well as archival footage and never before seen studio footage of Daft Punk as they crafted what became their final album.

