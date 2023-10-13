Giorgio Moroder and Stefanie Joosten Share Futuristic New Single “Tryouts For The Human Race”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 13th, 2023 - 8:23 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Dutch actress and singer Stefanie Joosten collaborated with Grammy and Academy Award winning recording artist Giorgio Moroder released a new single “Tryouts For The Human Race.” This is the first single from her upcoming album Intermission which will be released on November 10, 2023.

This single was recorded in May 2023 and produced by Raney Shockne and Sergei Kolobashkin and published by Revenge. This single has a mix of good rhythm, solid synths, and great energy that you won’t be able to put aside. The song makes you flow with the sound and you can listen to it from the comfort of your chair or dance to it. “Tryouts For The Human Race” is a song that can work well on any playlist. This revolutionary collaboration marks a new chapter in the evolution of electronic music, this creation from these two artists is an anthem for a new era, uniting generations and styles in an unforgettable electronic symphony.

Giorgio shares about this song, “Tryouts For The Human Race is a snapshot of tomorrow. The collaboration with Stefanie was marvelous. Stefanie’s performance brings drama and beauty to the song.” Stefanie adds, “Working on this song with Giorgio allowed me a place to dream and to express myself in a new genre. It allowed me to feel unrestrained and daring in a new setting where I am free to experiment with my music. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.” “Tryouts For The Human Race” is an indietronica masterpiece that combines Stefanie Joosten’s contemporary sensibilities with the electronic music legend. He has done previous collaborations like this song “Good For Me” featuring Karen Hardin.



