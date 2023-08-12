Giorgio Moroder Sells Producer Royalties

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 12th, 2023 - 1:16 PM

Photo by Mauricio Alvarado

Giorgio Moroder esteemed producer and the “Father of Disco” has decided to sell off his producer royalties. He sold them to the brand development company Iconoclast and they include the right to his name, image and likeness. Meaning his name, images of him, and his music can now be used by Iconoclast, and the royalties will go to them instead of Moroder.

Consequence Sound states, “In addition to a prolific solo career, Moroder produced many of Summer’s disco classics as well as the Academy Award-winning Top Gun song” … “Moroder’s other credits include Blondie’s “Call Me,” as well as the soundtracks to Cat People and Scarface. In the 1970s and ’80s, artists including Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Rolling Stones, and Elton John recorded at his Musicland Studios in Munich. Decades later, for his 2015 solo album Déjà Vu, Moroder enlisted Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Sia, and Charli XCX as collaborators.”