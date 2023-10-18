Blink-182 Announces New Album Art, Shares New Single “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

Home News Roy Lott October 18th, 2023 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

With their highly anticipated sixth studio album releasing this Friday, Blink-182 has released their latest single from the record called “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got.” In the same realm as “Adam’s Song,” the new song is in the style of a power ballad with melancholy vocals and progressive guitar play. Check it out below.

The band also revealed the album’s cover art, which shows the original three members in black and white. One More Time will be out this Friday via Columbia Records. It features 17 tracks including the previously released songs “More Than You Know,” the album’s title track, “Dance With Me” and “Fell in Love.” It is the band’s first album with all three original members since Neighborhoods in 2011.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Mark Hoppus spoke about not thinking Blink’s original lineup would ever get back together. “I didn’t know that Blink would ever get back together or that I would ever share a stage with Tom. And I told management, I told Travis, I told everybody, I’m like, “I’m not setting foot on stage again with that dude. Not a chance.” That’s the truth.” Travis Barker then adds “I would talk to Mark and I’d be like, ‘I really feel like Blink is me, you and Tom. And as soon as we accept that and we just don’t settle for anything less than that, I just think that’s the future.’ I love Matt…He’s a great friend. He was so talented, but I was like, ‘That is truly Blink and we shouldn’t exercise Blink or be out there playing unless it’s us three.’”

One More Time follows 2019’s Nine.