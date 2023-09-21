Blink-182 Shares Dynamic New Single “More Than You Know” & Music Video For Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

After a whirlwind week of announcements and trailers that has kept fans on their toes and in tears, Blink-182 treat fans to their album title track and new single “ONE MORE TIME” alongside an official video.

Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, the video finds the group’s iconic lineup back together for the first time in 12 years with setups, moments and milestones from the band’s storied career.

As a whole. Blink-182‘s latest tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation fills the air with a signature rock sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet harmony.

The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME… in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album is produced by Travis Barker and it features 17 new songs that captures the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP.

Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP, opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP and electric smoke colored Spotify Fans First exclusive LP. The artist store will have a limited-edition cassette available.