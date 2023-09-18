Blink-182 Announce New Album One More Time For October 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard September 18th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock band Blink-182 return with their anxiously awaited new album, ONE MORE TIME…, which will be released on October 20 by Columbia Records. It marks the first album to feature the group’s iconic lineup of Mark Hoppus (bass, vocals,) Tom DeLonge (guitar, vocals) and Travis Barker (drums.) since 2011.

Launching with the album news, the band shared a sentimental trailer for ONE MORE TIME…, which features a strikingly candid interview footage pulled from the band’s forthcoming extensive interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe as well as current and archival clips. The trailer finds Hoppus, Delonge and Barker baring it all as they discuss topics they have never shared before.

The trailer teases three new songs including the title track “ONE MORE TIME,” which drops on Thursday, September 21 alongside an official video. The full Zane Lowe interview will be available to watch exclusively on Apple Music soon.

Blink -182 recorded ONE MORE TIME… in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including purple ooze D2C exclusive LP, red and clear marble colored D2C exclusive LP, and egg splatter colored D2C exclusive LP.

Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP, opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP and electric smoke colored Spotify Fans First exclusive LP. The artist store will have a limited-edition cassette available. Pre-save ONE MORE TIME HERE.

ONE MORE TIME … Tracklist

ANTHEM PART 3 DANCE WITH ME FELL IN LOVE TERRIFIED ONE MORE TIME MORE THAN YOU KNOW TURN THIS OFF! WHEN WE WERE YOUNG EDGING YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’VE GOT BLINK WAVE BAD NEWS HURT (INTERLUDE) TURPENTINE FUCK FACE OTHER SIDE CHILDHOOD