Blink-182 Shares Wild New Single & Video “Dance With Me”

Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock band Blink-182 release their latest single and music video “Dance With Me.” Directed by The Malloys, the video serves as a love letter to the Ramones and finds Blink-182 paying homage to one of their favorite iconic bands that came before them.

As a whole, the music is fabulous by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with face smacking rock/punk vibes while the vocal performances serenades the ears with killer attitude and melody.

Out on October 20 via Columbia Records,Blink-182 ONE MORE TIME… marks the first album to feature the group’s iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker since 2011.

The trio recorded the album across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums across the world. T

ONE MORE TIME… is produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including a new translucent blue and black swirl colored D2C exclusive LP. Additional offerings on vinyl include the coke bottle clear colored indie exclusive LP and opaque white colored Amazon exclusive LP.