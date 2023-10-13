Blink-182 Share Dynamic New Single “Fell In Love”

Home News Rebecca Pedley October 13th, 2023 - 7:16 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today, the exceptional, Blink-182 release their new single “FELL IN LOVE.” Together with the new single comes a second trailer for ONE MORE TIME…and features brand new footage from the band’s interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“Remember the time. Remember the time, we fell in love.”// The melody is a pleasurable, light-hearted reminder of affection and all of its complexities. The sensation of this song is youthful, energetic and vaguely chaotic in a manner that is satisfyingly digestible. //“Now we can never pretend. That we can only be friends.” // Lyrics which reflect the significantly authentic experience of unrequited love, the upbeat tone of the song allows the words to repel their seriousness and heaviness and become a humorous storytelling mechanism. Blink-182 are masterminds; poetically and musically. The words projected are timeless and find ground for archive and re-reason.

Blink-182 are able to generate an ease around approaching weighty topics. This is the gift that keeps on giving and the songs revealed will continue to be adorned by the masses as fans feel a part of their world, a world that feels familiar and their storytelling is bewilderingly relatable.

Blink-182 jump started this season back in April with a surprise last-minute headline set at Coachella. Variety raved, “blink-182 brings rock back to Coachella in a big way,” and Rolling Stone attested, “blink-182 took us back to high school during throwback performance at Coachella. There is no doubt that they bring an incomparable energy that transfers into all of their live shows.

Out next Friday on October 20 with Columbia Records, ONE MORE TIME… marks the first album to feature the group’s iconic line-up, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011.

The album, fashioned by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band in all of their glory, layering in themes of misfortune, victory, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The brand-new album comes both digitally and physically on CD, standard black vinyl, and multiple limited edition physical vinyl variants including a new translucent blue and black swirl colored D2C exclusive LP.

ONE MORE TIME… Tracklist