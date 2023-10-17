Danny Brown Announces New Album Quaranta For November 2023 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Tantor”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Detroit hip hop artist Danny Brown has announced his seventh studio album Quaranta will be released on November 17 by Warp Records.

Following the news of the upcoming album, Brown has shared a head knocking new single and video for “Tantor,” which is produced by The Alchemist.

“Tantor” is a display of Brown’s sonic mastery, with his punchy vocals cutting through a frenetically hardcore and industrial instrumental.

The song further comes to life through its video where Brown blends humanity and technology as he gallivants across Los Angeles in a bionic costume.

Mixing in animated clips and heavy editing into the hand-held music video, Brown becomes a fully realized “cyborg with vocal chords”, as he lyrically proclaims within the electrifying song. With the song’s penetrating sound and daring video, “Tantor” is a triumphant return to solo music for the artist.

Since trailblazing into the hip-hop scene with XXX, Brown has whipped ravers into frenzies across the world, appeared on late night TV, worked with some of the biggest names in music and donned multiple magazine covers along the way.

Brown has bridged old and new school rap royalty and linked with the most grailed underground electronic record labels. And most remarkably, the artist has done all this while remaining inexplicably himself, never veering too far one way or another or bothering to explain how he maintains balance.

Quaranta Track List

Quaranta Tantor Ain’t My Concern Dark Sword Angel Y.B.P. feat. Bruiser Wolf Jenn’s Terrific Vacation feat. Kassa Overall Down Wit It Celibate feat. MIKE Shakedown Hanami Bass Jam