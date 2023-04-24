Jpegmafia and Danny Brown Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Jaden Johnson April 24th, 2023 - 7:47 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Coming off the release of their recent collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA plan to embark on a Summer 2023 tour. The tour begins July 25th in Nashville at Marathon Music Works and will hit stops through each major American city before concluding August 26th at Dallas’s Factory Deep Ellum.

This tour will come after JPEGMAFIA’s brief Spring European tour which begins May 27th in London at the One Day Festival and concludes with a performance in the states at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 21st.

With the original album releasing April 6th, this latest album serves as Danny Brown’s 8th studio album and JPEGMAFIA’s 7th. This release also surrounds Brown’s latest public disputes with his label allegedly postponing the album that was supposed to follow his 2019 release, uknowhatimsaying¿. Originally discussed on the 47th episode of the rapper’s youtube podcast, The Danny Brown Show.

Tickets go on sale on April 25th 10:00 A.M local time via Ticketmaster.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown 2023 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall

07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National

07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

08/06 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

08/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

08/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!

08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

08/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard

08/22 – New Orleans @ Joy Theatre

08/24 – Houston, TX @Warehouse Live

08/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum