Jpegmafia and Danny Brown Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Photo Credit: April Siese
Coming off the release of their recent collaborative album, SCARING THE HOES, Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA plan to embark on a Summer 2023 tour. The tour begins July 25th in Nashville at Marathon Music Works and will hit stops through each major American city before concluding August 26th at Dallas’s Factory Deep Ellum.
This tour will come after JPEGMAFIA’s brief Spring European tour which begins May 27th in London at the One Day Festival and concludes with a performance in the states at this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 21st.
With the original album releasing April 6th, this latest album serves as Danny Brown’s 8th studio album and JPEGMAFIA’s 7th. This release also surrounds Brown’s latest public disputes with his label allegedly postponing the album that was supposed to follow his 2019 release, uknowhatimsaying¿. Originally discussed on the 47th episode of the rapper’s youtube podcast, The Danny Brown Show.
Tickets go on sale on April 25th 10:00 A.M local time via Ticketmaster.
JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown 2023 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall
07/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National
07/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
08/06 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
08/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
08/09 – New York, NY @ Pier 17
08/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
08/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ram Head Live!
08/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
08/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/19 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
08/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
08/22 – New Orleans @ Joy Theatre
08/24 – Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
08/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
08/26 – Dallas, TX @ Factory Deep Ellum