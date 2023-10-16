Travis Scott Postpones North Carolina Concert Last Minute With No Explanation

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, on October 13 artist Travis Scott brought his Circus Maximus Tour to Raleigh’s PNC Arena but the second date at the same venue set for October 14 was postponed at the last minute.

Local TV news network WRAL has reported that several fans showed up to PNC Arena on Saturday only to be greeted by a message that Scott‘s performance was postponed for “reasons beyond our control.”

On another note, the Circus Maximus Tour has been under speculation for having financial issues.

According to 404 Media, PFS Buyers Club is a group of people who purchase large amounts of concert tickets on behalf of resellers as a way to maximize their credit card points and as instructed, their buyers are to get as many tickets as possible for Scott’s tour.

That bet never happened but hours before the show StubHub was selling tickets between $10, $20 and below the $61.50 face value of the cheapest Circus Maximus ticket.

Also PFS told members that the organization is close to lose as much as $1 million on the deal. Many of the individual members have been left holding a bunch of Scott‘s tickets.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado