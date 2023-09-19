Travis Scott Questioned For Several Hours In Astroworld Deposition

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 11:28 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to rollingstone.com, on September 18 artist Travis Scott was questioned for several hours in civil deposition where the rapper gave in connection with hundreds of lawsuits that were filed against him and others over the deaths and injuries at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

Scott was questioned in Houston during a deposition that lasted around eight hours, along with two people with knowledge about the litigation.Lawyers and others connected to the civil lawsuits are under a gag order, which is preventing them from saying anything about what is happening during court hearings.

According to apnews.com, Scott‘s spokesperson Ted Anastasiou shared a statement regarding the civil deposition.

“Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department.Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, ‘Utopia,’ and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

According to usatoday.com, this was the first time Scott was questioned by attorneys for those who have filed lawsuits since a crowd surge at the rapper’s 2021 performance. Those killed between the ages of 9 to 27 died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado