Travis Scott Teams Up With Offset On New Single & Video “Say My Grace”

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 14th, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Legendary rapper Offset has released his long-awaited album” Set It Off.” His new album since the release of 2019 “Father of Four.” The new album tracklist is located below. The artist is known for his part in the rap group Migos. His recent hits include but are not limited to “Fan,” “Say My Grace,” and “Red Room.”

The single “Say My Grace.” by Offset and fellow rapper Travis Scott is a new fan favorite for both artists’ fans alike. Travis Scott is known for his debut album, “Rodeo,” featuring the hit single “Antidote.” So, seeing other artists working together on a track is a joy.

“Jealously,” a song the artist made with his wife, singer Cardi B, has also topped the charts. It is also included in the album. A press release states, “The single has amassed over 76 million combined global streams while views of the accompanying video, which took inspiration from the 2001 film Baby Boy, have surpassed 19 million. ”

Read more about Offset here.

TRACK LISTING – Set It Off 1. On The River 2. Say My Grace (fEAt. Travis Scott) 3. Worth It (fEAt. Don Toliver) 4. Broad Day (fEAt. Future) 5. Fan 6. Freaky (fEAt. Cardi B) 7. Hop Out The Van 8. Don’t You Lie 9. I’m On 10. Big Dawg 11. Night Vision 12. Skyami (fEAt. Mango Foo) 13. Dissolve 14. Fine As Can Be (fEAt. Latto) 15. Buss My Watch 16. Dope Boy (fEAt. Young Nudy) 17. Princess Cut (fEAt. ChlÖe) 18. Jealousy (fEAt. Cardi B) 19. Blame It On Set 20. Upside Down 21. Healthy