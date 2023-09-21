Travis Scott’s Attorney Claims That His Phone Is “At The Bottom of The Gulf of Mexico”

Home News James Reed September 21st, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Travis Scott’s attorney, Steve Brody, has claimed Scott’s phone “fell off a boat in January of 2022 and landed somewhere at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico and is not able to be retrieved,” according to a transcript reviewed by Rolling Stone.

Attorneys from the firms Arnold and Itkin, Roberts Markland, and Lyons and Simmons wrote that the defense attorneys from company Cactus Jack and Scott’s Astroworld organizers Live Nation and ScoreMore have been difficult to deal with during the discovery process. They have allegedly sent documents late, allegedly rescheduled hearings at the last minute, etc. The state of Scott’s personal defense team, they claimed, has been especially bad.

“They have…produced some documents comprising text messages, photos, and videos retrieved from images of their clients’, employees’, and agents’ phones,” the plaintiffs’ attorneys wrote. “Travis Scott and his team stand apart as having not produced a single text…not because they don’t exist but because his attorney chose not to image or search their phones [despite] the order to do so by the court. If not ordered to bring themselves into compliance immediately, Mr. Scott will be deposed without anyone knowing what was said between he and his team via these means of communication.”

At the Friday hearing, Brody restated his comments on Scott’s phone, claiming that his team had attempted to recover it in question via Apple and Scott’s cell phone carrier but had been unable to do so. He cited “significant hacking concerns” to explain why Scott had not been backing up his records on the cloud.

“Now, looking back, yeah, in an ideal world his phone would have been imaged on November 6th or November 7th or November 8th,” Brody said, referring to the days after the crowd crush that killed 10 people at Scott’s 2021 festival. Via Rolling Stone, the judge interjected at this point, noting that the imaging could have occurred at any date before the alleged boating mishap two months later.

After an extensive investigation by Houston police, the state of Texas chose not to prosecute Travis Scott for his position in the Astroworld 2021 crowd crush. As of April, however, more than 1,500 civil cases against Scott remained active. He’ll sit for two more depositions the first week of October, RS reports.

In response to a request for comment, Travis Scott’s representative Ted Anastasiou gave The FADER the following statement:

“Travis Scott and his team have nothing to hide and are cooperating with all ongoing civil legal proceedings. His actions during and after the festival demonstrate that he has done nothing wrong, as does the fact that he and his team were cleared following the investigation by the Houston Police Department.”