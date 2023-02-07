Morrissey Believes Capitol Records May Be Deliberately Sabotaging His New LP

Home News Cait Stoddard February 7th, 2023 - 3:03 PM

According to broklynvegan.com artist Morrissey believes that Capitol Records might be intentionally sabotaging his new LP Bonfire of the Teenager which was supposed to be released this month. There is no longer a official release date and Capitol Records have not mentioned anything on their website.

Last November Morrissey mentioned it was now “exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records.” Then the artist announced he was splitting from the label as Miley Cyrus asked to remove the collaboration from the album.

Today on Morrissey’s website he wrote a post titled “Bonfire Doused” and in the post the strongly believes that Capitol records is deliberately try to sabotage “Bonfire of the Teenager. Although Morrissey does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed Bonfire of Teenagers in order to sabotage it but he is starting to think the record label is intentionally hurting the album.

According to the artist’s website “Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.” The full post can be found at the end of the article.

Bonfire of the Teenagers was recorded in 2021 and features contributions from Flea, Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer and Iggy Pop.

