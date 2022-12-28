Morrissey Withdraws From Capitol Records, Says Miley Cyrus Wants To Be Taken Off His New Album

Home News Hannah Boyle December 28th, 2022 - 12:28 AM

Former Smiths member Morrissey has made the unfortunate announcement over the holidays that he has withdrawn from Capitol Records. This would not be the first time that Morrissey has left a label for questionable reasons. Morrissey previously left BMG due to the labels “plans for diversity”. Morrissey also announced that Miley Cyrus , an ex Disney kid best known for their karaoke, has made the decision to be dropped from Morrissey’s latest album. Both announcements were made on Morrissey’s website on December 23rd and December 24th respectively.

According to Consequence, Morrissey posted on his website in a rather bitter and petty message that Cyrus has rescinded their agreement made over two years ago to collaborate. Cyrus had allegedly volunteered involvement in the song ‘I Am Veronica’. The post was titled “Miley is a punk rocker”. In a now deleted post made by Morrissey in late October, the artist announced that his latest album ‘Bonfire of Teengers’ would be released in February of 2023. The “hidden” album would also feature artists including Iggy Pop, The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ members Flea and Chad Smith, among others. With an already impressive lineup, Miley Cyrus does not seem needed nor should her disappearance from the album be lamented. The former childrens’ pop star’s presence should have served as an insult to the artists already on the album.

As well as the aforementioned announcements made by Morrissey over the holidays, the musician has also announced a North American tour. However, in the wake of his withdrawal from Capitol records the futures of both the “hidden” album and tour are shaky at best. Despite the purgatory “Bonfire of Teenagers” finds itself in, Morrissey promises studio time for other future albums.