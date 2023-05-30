Christine and the Queens Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed May 30th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens announces North American Fall tour dates in honor of his forthcoming album Paranoia, Angels, True Love coming out June 9th via Because Music. The 6-city tour will kick off on the East Coast on October 17th in Philadelphia and wraps up on October 26th in Chicago. See below for a full list of tour dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM EST here.

Chris has made a difference in the music world by combining art, music and theater into exciting pop-opera performances. In April, he gave a outstanding performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with Billboard stating that his performances were “truly captivating” and Entertainment Weekly praising his set as “a triumphant, theatrical performance well worth the wait”. He also performed sold-out dates earlier this year in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

Earlier this month, Chris revealed the album’s third single, “Tears can be so soft”, a transcendental showcase of the mystical healing power of tears in which Billboard observed, “Chris sounds like he’s at an all-time best on this intoxicating new cut”. Preceded by the “thoroughly obsessional” (The New York Times) second single “True love” (featuring 070 Shake). A showcase of Chris’s elaborate vocals in concert with his and Mike Dean’s thrilling vocals, the album’s debut single “To be honest”, was declared as “stellar” by PAPER. Chris recently gave a live performance and “gut wrenching rendition” (Pitchfork) of the track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Paranoia, Angels, True Love is written, performed, and produced by Christine and the Queens with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyonce). The album will feature quest appearances from Madonna and 070 Shake. See full track listing below.

Christie and the Queens is in the middle of an international tour which includes headlining shows and festivals like Primavera in Barcelona and Madrid, Glastonbury in UK, Roskilde in Denmark, and C6 Fest in Brazil.

Christine and the Queens Tour Dates:

Sun 5.28 – Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock

Fri 6.02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona

Tue 6.06 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourvière

Fri 6.09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid

Sun 6.11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Sat 6.17- London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

Sun 6.18 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival

Sat 6.24 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Wed 6.28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

Fri 6.30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sun 7.02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

Wed 7.05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

Thu 7.06 – Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey

Sat 7.08 – Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival

Sun 7.09- Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival

Tue 7.11 – Québec, CAN @ Festival d’Été de Québec

Sat 8.05 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

Fri 8.11 – Gothenburg, SWE @ Way Out West

Sun 8.13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

Fri 8.18 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

Fri 8.25 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine

Sun 8.27 – Torino, IT @ Todays Festival

Wed 9.6 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

Thu 9.7 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

Fri 9.8 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun 9.10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Tue 9.12 – Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal

Wed 9.13 – Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum

Thu 9.14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

Sat 9.16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Sun 9.17 – Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene

Tue 10.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed 10.18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Sat 10.21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun 10.22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Mon 10.23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Wed 10.25 – Toronto, ONT @ Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

Thu 10.26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Fri 11.17 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Mon 11.20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant

Tue 11.21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu 11.23 – Marseille, FR @ Le Silo

Sat 11.25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE track list:

01. Overture

02. Tears can be so soft

03. Marvin descending

04. A day in the water

05. Full Of Life

06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)

07. Track 10

08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)

09. He’s been shining for ever, your son

10. Flowery days

11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)

12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)

13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)

14. Aimer, puis vivre

15. Shine

16. We have to be friends

17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)

18. To be honest

19. I feel like an angel