Christine and the Queens Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens announces North American Fall tour dates in honor of his forthcoming album Paranoia, Angels, True Love coming out June 9th via Because Music. The 6-city tour will kick off on the East Coast on October 17th in Philadelphia and wraps up on October 26th in Chicago. See below for a full list of tour dates. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM EST here.
Chris has made a difference in the music world by combining art, music and theater into exciting pop-opera performances. In April, he gave a outstanding performances at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, with Billboard stating that his performances were “truly captivating” and Entertainment Weekly praising his set as “a triumphant, theatrical performance well worth the wait”. He also performed sold-out dates earlier this year in Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.
Earlier this month, Chris revealed the album’s third single, “Tears can be so soft”, a transcendental showcase of the mystical healing power of tears in which Billboard observed, “Chris sounds like he’s at an all-time best on this intoxicating new cut”. Preceded by the “thoroughly obsessional” (The New York Times) second single “True love” (featuring 070 Shake). A showcase of Chris’s elaborate vocals in concert with his and Mike Dean’s thrilling vocals, the album’s debut single “To be honest”, was declared as “stellar” by PAPER. Chris recently gave a live performance and “gut wrenching rendition” (Pitchfork) of the track on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Paranoia, Angels, True Love is written, performed, and produced by Christine and the Queens with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyonce). The album will feature quest appearances from Madonna and 070 Shake. See full track listing below.
Christie and the Queens is in the middle of an international tour which includes headlining shows and festivals like Primavera in Barcelona and Madrid, Glastonbury in UK, Roskilde in Denmark, and C6 Fest in Brazil.
Christine and the Queens Tour Dates:
Sun 5.28 – Saint-Brieuc, France @ Art Rock
Fri 6.02 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Barcelona
Tue 6.06 – Lyon, FR @ Nuits de Fourvière
Fri 6.09 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Madrid
Sun 6.11 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Sat 6.17- London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
Sun 6.18 – London, UK @ Meltdown Festival
Sat 6.24 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Wed 6.28 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
Fri 6.30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sun 7.02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
Wed 7.05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
Thu 7.06 – Luxembourg @ Neumünster Abbey
Sat 7.08 – Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival
Sun 7.09- Montréal, CAN @ Montréal Jazz Festival
Tue 7.11 – Québec, CAN @ Festival d’Été de Québec
Sat 8.05 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
Fri 8.11 – Gothenburg, SWE @ Way Out West
Sun 8.13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
Fri 8.18 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert
Fri 8.25 – Paris, France @ Rock en Seine
Sun 8.27 – Torino, IT @ Todays Festival
Wed 9.6 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
Thu 9.7 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
Fri 9.8 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sun 9.10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Tue 9.12 – Bruxelles, BE @ Cirque Royal
Wed 9.13 – Zurich, CH @ Unique Moments Landesmuseum
Thu 9.14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
Sat 9.16 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Sun 9.17 – Oslo, NOR @ Sentrum Scene
Tue 10.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed 10.18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Sat 10.21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun 10.22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Mon 10.23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Wed 10.25 – Toronto, ONT @ Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall
Thu 10.26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Fri 11.17 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Mon 11.20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant
Tue 11.21 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
Thu 11.23 – Marseille, FR @ Le Silo
Sat 11.25 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE track list:
01. Overture
03. Marvin descending
04. A day in the water
05. Full Of Life
06. Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)
07. Track 10
08. Overture (feat. Mike Dean)
09. He’s been shining for ever, your son
10. Flowery days
11. I met an angel (feat. Madonna)
12. True love (feat. 070 Shake)
13. Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)
14. Aimer, puis vivre
15. Shine
16. We have to be friends
17. Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)
18. To be honest
19. I feel like an angel
20. Big eye