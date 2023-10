Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to nme.com, rock band The Vaccines have shared a their song called “Sometimes, I Swear,” which will serve as the opening track on the band’s upcoming album Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations that will be released on January 12, 2024.

As a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a vein jolting pop and rock sound while the vocal performance serenades the ear with beautiful melodic vocal tones.

In the following statement frontman Justin Young explains the meaning behind the latest “Sometimes, I Swear.”

“I don’t think there are many places on the planet where I feel so at peace as sitting in my own home, but even there I constantly question my place in the world, I think the innate human need to be part of something – to connect with each other in a community or a congregation – is what keeps us driving forward and searching for meaning. It’s something many of us struggle with on a daily basis, but I hope when people hear this song they’ll feel less alone in that struggle.”

In light of their latest song, The Vaccines hav added an extra London date to their 2024 UK headline tour.

The Vaccines Tour Dates

1/11 – London – Pryzm with Banquet Records