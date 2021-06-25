The Vaccines Announce New Album Back In Love City For September 2021 Release

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 25th, 2021 - 4:11 PM

Indie rock band The Vaccines have announced that their new album, Back In Love City, will be released on September 10. This will be the band’s fifth studio album, which features thirteen tracks including the title track, “Back in Love City.”

In a press release, the new album is described as the band’s most unique piece of work thus far, calling it the most visually stunning and euphoric project they’ve ever made. As stated in the press release:

“‘Back In Love City’ is The Vaccines’ most euphoric, visceral, and visionary work to date. It’s a record that sees the five-piece assert themselves as one of Britain’s most vital guitar bands, with 13 songs set against the fictional metropolis of the album’s title.”

The main theme of both the title track and the new album stem from a fascination with 21 Century escapism. Much of the aesthetic in Back In Love City is said to be based on the fictional settings of movies such as Blade Runner and Cowboy Bopeep, blended with the look and feel of real life cities like Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Fueled by an experience he had “house swapping” with somebody in LA, The Vaccines’ frontman Justin Young focuses on the idea that society constantly longs for human connection. “In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever,” Young says, “But we’re also more polarized than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder. What if there was a place where love and other emotions can run dry – but you could go to Love City to get them?”

The lyric video for “Back In Love City” and its use of neon colors like pink and purple give a sense of gleeful escapism with visually fun graphics to look at. At the same time, one can pick up on the nostalgic, dystopian tone of the video as the picture looks like a staticy 80’s TV screen with nothing but clouds and and graphic of a purple, glittery pill, which may also be a call back to the Matrix series.

Back In Love City was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, TX, and was produced by Daniel Ladinsky. Songs on the tracklist include:

Back In Love City Tracklist:

Back In Love City Alone Star Headphones Baby Wanderlust Paranormal Romance El Paso Jump Off The Top XCT Bandit Peoples Republic Of Desire Savage Heart Land Pink Water Pistols

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat