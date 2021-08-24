The Vaccines Tease Moody New Track “El Paso”

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 2:12 PM

British Indie-rock band The Vaccines give a little shout-out to the borderland today by teasing their upcoming single “El Paso.” The band shared their teaser via Twitter. According to the mysterious teaser, the song will drop this Friday on August 27th. The song is also part of their upcoming new record Back In Love City, which is set to be released on September 10th.

For those who might ask themselves, why would a British band name a song after a town on the border of the US and Mexico? Well, the band recorded the entire album at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, TX. The teaser also shows some of the lyrics of “El Paso,” along with a snippet of the song itself. Check it out below.

In their new track, the band seems to ask themselves, and maybe their audience, “Who wants to live like this?” While a faster pop beat supports frontman Justin Young’s soft vocals. The teaser looks a lot like the general aesthetic the band is going for with their new album, a little bit of the ‘80s. The video looks like it is videotaped with an old recorder.

”El Paso” is not the only song that seems to be inspired by the lone star state, Texas. The band’s third single of the forthcoming album, “Alone Star,” looks like a clever play with words. The song was released earlier this month on August 6, so full three weeks before “El Paso.” The band also released their title track “Back in Love City” and “Headphones Baby.”

Back In Love City will heavily revolve around human emotions and connections, Young says, “In some obvious ways we’re more connected than ever.” He continues, “But we’re also more polarized than we’ve been for 100 years and the world is getting colder. What if there was a place where love and other emotions can run dry – but you could go to Love City to get them?”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat