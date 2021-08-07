The Vaccines Share Eye-Popping New Video for “Alone Star”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 7th, 2021 - 3:15 PM

British indie rock band, The Vaccines, recently released a new music video for their song “Alone Star” on August 6, 2021. The song is a new single off the band’s upcoming album Back in Love City which is scheduled for release in early September of this year.

The music video release follows previous song releases from the album including the title track, “Back in Love City” and “Headphones Baby.”

Shot by Mexican director, Santiago Arriaga, the music video follows a mysterious couple traveling through the desert in search of Love City, the band’s crafted fictional location. Frustrated, the couple continues their journey, until night fall, when they finally reach a rundown motel. The couple checks in and walks to their room. On the way, they pass by strangers who stare at them ominously. Once they reach their room, they are again overtaken by their desire to reach Love City. A secret room in the motel reveals that the couple had already arrived at Love City and the characters celebrate the joyous occasion.

The song itself marks a shift in the band’s sound as it is slightly heavier than their previous releases. The lyrics revolve around the band’s fascination with emotions and human connection while the video illustrates the symbolic importance of Love City.

“What if there was a place where love and other emotions had run dry- but you could go to Love City to get them?” explained frontman Justin Young.

The band has announced new UK concert dates in conjunction with the Music Venues Trust. Tickets will go on sale August 13th.