Tool Announce Winter 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With Elder

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Following a weekend that saw Tool headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, the band have announced a new round of U.S. dates, which is trek that marks Tool‘s return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001. and the tour will include a doubleheader at Los Angeles’s Cypto.com Arena. Metal band Elder will serve as the opining act on all dates.

Tickets are on sale October 13 at 10 a.m. local time. In advance of the forthcoming on sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre sale tickets available exclusively to members from October 11 at 10 a.m. local time through October 12 at 10 p.m. local time.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on October 13. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information.

Tool 202r Tour Dates

1/10 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

1/12 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

1/13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

1/18 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/19 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1/21 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

1/23 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

1/24 Atlanta, GA State – Farm Arena

1/26 Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

1/27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi – Coast Coliseum

1/31 Austin, TX – Moody Center

2/2 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

2/3 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

2/5 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

2/9 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

2/12 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

2/14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

2/15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

2/17 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

2/18 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena