Tool at Wells Fargo Center on November 16th

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

The band Tool will be starting their fall tour on September 22nd, with shows across the US and Canada. The tour will stop in cities such as Louisville, Boston, Portland, and of course, Philadelphia. They’ll be performing at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16th.

Vocalist Maynard James, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor make up the 4-time Grammy winning band. Tool is well recognized for their inclusion of visual arts and expressiveness, categorized under heavy metal, alternative rock and progressive rock. They bring this creativity to the stage, consistently creating intense audio-visual performances.

