Tool at Wells Fargo Center on November 16th

The band Tool will be starting their fall tour on September 22nd, with shows across the US and Canada. The tour will stop in cities such as Louisville, Boston, Portland, and of course, Philadelphia. They’ll be performing at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16th.
Vocalist Maynard James, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey and bassist Justin Chancellor make up the 4-time Grammy winning band. Tool is well recognized for their inclusion of visual arts and expressiveness, categorized under heavy metal, alternative rock and progressive rock. They bring this creativity to the stage, consistently creating intense audio-visual performances.
ALL TOOL TOUR DATES:
22/09/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival
03/10/23 – Loveland, CO – Budweiser Events Center
06/10/23 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
08/10/23 – Indio, CA – Power Trip
11/10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
12/10/23 – Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center
14/10/23 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
15/10/23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
17/10/23 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Center
19/10/23 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
20/10/23 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
22/10/23 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place Arena
23/10/23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
25/10/23 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
27/10/23 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
29/10/23 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center
31/10/23 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
01/11/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
03/11/23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
04/11/23 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
06/11/23 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
07/11/23 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center
10/11/23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
13/11/23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
15/11/23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
16/11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
19/11/23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Center
20/11/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
21/11/23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena