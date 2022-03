Elder Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 8:35 PM

The Massachusetts band, Elder, have announced the dates for their upcoming North American tour in support of 2020’s Omens.

The tour will begin August 3 in Brooklyn, and conclude September 10 in Boston. They will travel through Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Charlottesville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Dallas Phoenix, boise, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, San Diego, St. Paul, Detroit, Montreal, Portland and other cities along the way.

Ruby The Hatchet will open for Elder from August 3 through August 17, while Bezlebong will fill in from August 22 through September 10.

Elder North American tour dates:

August 3 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

August 4 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

August 5 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Small’s Funhouse

August 6 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

August 7 Charlottesville, VA Championship Brewing

August 8 Raleigh, NC The Pour House

August 9 Atlanta, GA The Earl

August 10 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub

August 12 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

August 13 Austin, TX The Ballroom

August 14 Dallas, TX Tulips

August 16 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

August 17 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

August 18 Las Vegas, NV Psycho Swim *

August 22 Boise, ID Neurolux

August 23 Portland, OR Dante’s

August 24 Seattle, WA Substation

August 26 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

August 27 Los Angeles, CA Catch One

August 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

August 31 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

September 2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

September 3 Chicago, IL Reggie’s

September 4 Detroit, MI Sanctuary

September 5 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

September 6 Montreal, QC Les Foufounes Electriques

September 7 Quebec City, QC L’Anti

September 8 Portland, ME Geno’s Rock Club

September 9 Brattleboro, VT The Stone Church

September 10 Boston, MA Middle East/Downstairs