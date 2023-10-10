Donald Fagen Reportedly Hospitalized, Steely Dan Drop Off Eagles Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 10th, 2023 - 11:54 AM

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Steely Dan have dropped a number of their dates with the Eagles due to a illness. At this time there has not been any statements regarding the issue but Indy Star has reported that on October 9 that artist Don Henley told the crowd that Steely Dan frontman Donald Fagen had been hospitalized and the singer thanked artist Steve Miller for filling in for Steely Dan. Before leave the stage Henley told the audience “The show must go on.”

Artist Sheryl Crow filled in for Steely Dan at Denver shows last week and Steve Miller will also open October 13 show at Detroit, while artist Vince Gill will open the October 15 show in Pittsburgh. Steely Dan are still scheduled as opening act for the October 17 show and Cleveland show.

In other news, the Indy Star has also reported that five of the Eagles‘s crew members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. A statement has not been made regarding the health of the crew members but the band are still scheduled to perform live music.