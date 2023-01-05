Eagles Add 2023 Hotel California Tour Dates

Home News Karan Singh January 5th, 2023 - 12:39 PM

Los Angeles rock legends Eagles haven’t released new music in over fifteen years, but their stage presence remains stronger than ever. The four-piece has just announced that their plans to stretch the Hotel California Tour into 2023, assuring fans once again that they don’t plan on going away any time soon.

The current lineup features Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill, who plan on playing a set comprising their best-known work as well as the Hotel California album in its entirety. Their West Coast run, which was scheduled to take place from February to March, now has seven new dates, so there’ll be plenty of opportunities to catch the veterans live. After packing up their seventh show in San Diego, the group will head out east for shows in Jacksonville, Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Greensboro and Newark. (Consequence)

Pre-sale commences next Thursday (code: SOUND), and general on-sale will follow the day after. Tickets will be available here.

Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:

02/17 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

02/24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

02/25 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado