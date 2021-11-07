Mastodon’s Brann Dailor Apologizes for Frontman Brent Hind’s Recent Homophobic Remark

Home News Megan Heenan November 7th, 2021 - 5:30 AM

A recent episode of the podcast The Jasta Show was taken off air by Jamey Jasta. The episode featured Mastodon bandmate Brent Hinds, who recently received backlash for his use of a homophobic slur in reference to his feelings about opening for the band Disturbed.

The slur was used when Hinds describes the experience. “I did a lot of tours I didn’t want to do though, like Disturbed and all that Mayhem stupid bullshit. Gay ass shit.”

Fellow Mastodon Brann Dailor felt unsettled by his bandmate’s Instagram comment and sent out a public apology via Twitter.

“This really bums me out. I’m very sorry we hurt your feelings or anyone else’s, that is never our intention. We want our LGBTQ fans to feel safe listening to our music and coming to see us live. We also have no ill will towards Disturbed, they were always super cool to us on the Mayhem tour. I think that interviewer might have caught Brent on a bad day. Sorry for upsetting you or anyone else, we appreciate you and all of our fans very much.”

The band’s upcoming tour, alongside Zeal & Ardor, kicks off later this month on November 16, and released a new track from their upcoming album Hushed and Grim titled “Sickle and Peace,” released on October 29.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz