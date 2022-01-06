Alex Skolnick Of Testament Debuts New Political Rap Track “B.I.G. L.I.E.”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 6th, 2022 - 11:38 PM

While the Pandemic was yet another topic in the previous years brought into political debate, it isn’t a surprise that even artists have their two cents on the topic. Alex Skolnick of Testament, an American thrash metal band, debuted a new track called “B.I.G.L.I.E.”, under Hu$h Money. Skolnick, called Skoly-D, collaborated with Kimmy Gorden, also called Kimmy G, created the track together in what is a comedy, taking jabs at Fox New, their staff the speculation of their misinformation while on the air. With the help of comedy, the song has a very classic 90’s vibe to it, which is nostalgic enough to give the song a chance and continue to the end.

The video itself shows an awkward Skoly-D in a Run DMC t-shirt and hat with Kimmy G “strutting” around New York’s Time Square, getting in the camera lenses, clearly calling out Fox News with their logo throughout the video in classic rap video fashion that still manages to keep you intrigued until the very end. The video also has the lyrics written on the bottom so you can follow along to never leave you guessing. Take a look at the video below and click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat