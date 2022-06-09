Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black”

Home News Federico Cardenas June 9th, 2022 - 6:51 PM

The rock titans Guns N’ Roses have offered a new cover of AC/DC’s legendary hit track, “Back in Black.” Stereogum reports that the rock band debuted the cover live at a show in Seville, Spain on June 7.

The band’s June 7 show comes in the midst of the European leg of the band’s latest tour, originally kicked off with a show in Oeiras, Portugal. At their Portugal showing, the band offered a cover of a different AC/DC track, debuting a cover of the classic track “Walk All Over You.”

Fans were able to record footage of the cover of “Back in Black” from the audience, giving fans all over the world the chance to hear one group of rock royalty pay homage to another.

Guns N’ Roses cover of the 1980 track was highly faithful to the original, remaining highly consistent with the original’s instrumentation, despite seemingly slowing and tuning down the song very slightly. The clearest difference between the two tracks is the new guitar solo from Saul “Slash” Hudson, which is more technical and shred-heavy than the original studio rendition. Watch the footage of Guns N’ Roses performing “Back in Black” via YouTube below.

Welcome to Rockville have recently cancelled sets featuring Guns N’ Roses and other artists due to weather issues.