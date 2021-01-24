The White Stripes Share Live Video Performance Of “Seven Nation Army” From 2007 Bonnaroo Performance

Home News Sara Thompson January 24th, 2021 - 6:18 PM

A video has been released by The White Stripes of their captivating 2007 Bonnaroo performance of “Seven Nation Army.” The song was part of the last show on the festival’s Which Stage for the weekend, which concluded on Sunday, June 17.

The talented duo can be seen within an almost entirely red set, which creates an intense ambiance for the legendary song. Though the set is striking, its simplicity allows the music itself to take control of the thoroughly energized audience, who is clearly thrilled to be lucky enough to witness the Bonnaroo set. Clips of brave, crowd-surfing audience members appear throughout the nearly five-minute performance.

Megan White confidently drums away as frontman Jack White prowls around the stage playing the guitar riffs immediately recognizable as part of “Seven Nation Army.” The pair’s classic hit gives way to a grungy guitar solo halfway in the performance before resuming the song with even more fervor.

Another history making performance from Bonnaroo was released recently by The Beastie Boys. The 2009 show was the last to include all three members of the group, Michael “Mike D” Diamond, Adam “MCA” Yauch and Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. The following The Beastie Boys shows were cancelled after MCA received a diagnosis that he had cancer.

The White Stripes recently released a music video to go along with their 1998 single “Let’s Shake Hands.” The video contains black and white shots of the duo performing the song along with red animations and effects popping about the screen, as well as an overlapping video of a melting piece of peppermint.