Heavy Metal Band Prong Return With Politically Charged Single “Breaking Point”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 12th, 2023 - 6:07 PM

Heavy metal band Prong’s last album release was 2019’s Age Of Defiance EP but now the band is back with their new song and lyric music video “Breaking Point.” In the press release band member Tommy Victor mentions how “Breaking Point” was created.

“The origins of the song happened during the waning part of the pandemic. I have to admit that I came up with the main riff while we were out on the Black Label Societytour. I guess that would make sense to some. There was so much insecurity going on. What we were told kept changing. The crowds on that tour were so intense. It seemed like everyone was just sweating out all this frustration. Everyone was just fed up. I think that sentiment has remained and even grown with a lot of people. It’s a ‘general frustration in the world’ type song.”

He adds about the track’s sound:

“I’ve been getting back into these heavy, solid, mean riffs. I think moving back to New York has helped with these. I’m really happy where I’m at all around. I think it’s coming across in the new songs and showing a rejuvenated attitude.”