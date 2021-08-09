Hipgnosis Buys Catalog of Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 3:49 PM

UK-based music management and investment company Hipgnosis further their massive catalog by purchasing 115 songs from Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. McVie is seen as the primary songwriter and essential vocalist for the band, writing songs for the band’s most successful albums, including “Don’t Stop” on the legendary album Rumours.

This is not the first time the company bought the catalog of a Fleetwood Mac member. In January, Hipgnosis bought 100% of Lindsey Buckingham’s publishing rights. That catalog contained 161 songs by the songwriter. Together with McVie’s pieces, the company now owns “48 of 68 songs on the band’s most successful albums,” according to Music Business Worldwide.

McVie’s 115 songs “generated $1.7 million in 2020, $1.72m in 2019 and $1.58m in 2018.” Eleven songs of this catalog are number 1 hits and 48 Top 10 hits. The catalog also includes copyright, financial interest and ownership of the songs.

In February, Hipgnosis shared their plans to invest another $1 billion buying music rights and catalogs.

Multiple artists have started selling their catalogs to various investment companies, including various Fleetwood Mac members. Stevie Nicks sold her 80% of her massive song catalog to Primary Wave last year. The catalog sold for reportedly $100 Million. Fellow bandmate Mick Fleetwood sold his catalog interest to BMG.

The list of musicians and songwriters selling their publishing rights, etc. is seemingly endless. In December last year folk legend Bob Dylan sold his entire publishing catalog for $300 million to Universal Music. In January, the producer credits for Metallica’s famous self-titled album were sold to Hipgnosis, the same month Latin-pop artist Shakira sold her publishing catalog to the company as well. Her catalog included the rights to 145 songs.

Hipgnosis also notably aquired 50% of rock legend Neil Young’s catalog. Why it might sound like a small number, compared to artists selling their entire catalog, the 50% of Young’s catalog includes a whopping 1,180 songs written or co-written by the artist.