Jane’s Addiction Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Los Angeles rock veterans Jane’s Addiction have just revealed new touring plans for the year. As of now, the group is set to play a total of eight shows across the Americas this Spring — five up North in early March and three down South later that same month.

The United States shows will remain in the far Western hemisphere, starting in California, passing through Arizona and concluding in Nevada. All three South American shows—Argentina, Chile and Brazil—will be Lollapalooza sets.

The group made this announcement in a succinct press statement:

“We’re excited to announce that we’ll be on tour again this spring. We’ll be performing a select number of intimate venues and then onto Lollapalooza Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

See you all soon!”