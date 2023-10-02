Chromeo Announces New Album Adult Contemporary For February 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Personal Effects”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Approaching the 20 year mark of their storied career, Chromeo have announced their sixth studio album Adult Contemporary will be released on February 16, 2024.

The aptly named LP sees the Canadian duo exploring what it means to be funky in your 30s and 40s. As the riotous early 2000s era that propelled the group to indie superstardom, Chromeo approaches this new chapter with their groove intact.

Chromeo’s previous two LPs were more collaborative than their early material, and certainly were career milestones: 2014’s White Women earned them their first Top 40 hit and 2018’s Head Over Heels their first Grammy nomination.

But Adult Contemporary marks a return to the duo’s original formula: Dave and Pee wrote, produced, performed and arranged every single song, honing in on the intimacy of their relationship.

After spending the last couple of years lending their production talents to the likes of Omar Apollo, Blu De Tiger, Ian Isiah and Onyx Collective, Chromeo locked themselves in their LA and Brooklyn studios with double-breasted suits in tow and concocted their most musically expansive, lyrically focused, sonically polished and their most honest record to date.

In light of the upcoming album, Chromeo have shared “Personal Effects,” which made its debut live last night at Chromeo’s Shrine Outdoor headline show in Los Angeles. The song is once again accompanied by a high concept hilariously clever video directed by Spencer Ford.

“This is the last song we added on the album,” says Dave 1. “I was on a flight and the pilot said, ‘please don’t forget your personal effects’ and I was like, ‘wait how come this isn’t a Chromeo song title?!’ We felt like we needed a little breezy funk…something warm and fuzzy to bop to. You notice that long instrumental bit at the end? That’s definitely a motif on the album: extended sections where we let the music ride out. Adult Contemporary is a meditation on modern, mature relationships, which means: if we gotta sing about curling irons, so be it.”

After almost two decades of shiny synths and sharp lyrics, Chromeo have set themselves apart as dedicated scholars of the groove, proving time and again that no one does it quite like them.

Across their five LPs, Dave 1 and P-Thugg established an electrofunk sound that has become the lingua franca of pop music. Together, the inseparable friends have toured the world over, perfecting a musical and visual language that is now instantly recognizable—and more refined than ever before.

Adult Contemporary Tracklist

1. (I Don’t Need A) New Girl

2. Got It Good

3. Lost And Found

4. BTS

5. Replacements (Featuring La Roux)

6. Lonesome Nights

7. Personal Effects

8. She Knows It (Personal Effects Pt. 2)

9. Ballad Of The Insomniacs

10. CODA

11. Words With You

12. A Cut Above

13. Friendsnlovers

14. Two Of Us (Friendsnlovers Pt. 2)