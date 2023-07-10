Chromeo Shares Dizzying Video for New Song “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”

Home News Zach Monteiro July 10th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

The electro-funk duo from Montreal, Chromeo, has recently released a new video for one of their newest songs “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”. This new video comes not long after the duo initially shared their new song last week.

The video itself features both artists Dave 1 and P-Thugg driving around in a muscle car, before the camera zooms out to reveal that they seem to be driving inside a miniature version of the car next to them! From there, they drive under, around and even ramp off of the life-sized cars around them.

“(I Don’t Need A) New Girl”’s accompanying video was directed by Spencer Ford and produced by Weston Freas. Chromeo’s new song and video is the last of their trio of new songs; this new one follows the releases of “Replacements” which featured La Roux, and “Words With You” which is currently being featured in an international Taco Bell ad campaign.

On top of the string of new music the duo has released over the past few months, Chromeo will also be going on their “Funk Yourself” tour this Fall. This is their first headline tour in four years, and will feature performances in a variety of locations, including a co-headline performance with Purple Disco Machine in Los Angeles. The tour will begin in Europe before coming to North America in September.

Chromeo’s “Funk Yourself” tour is scheduled to begin on August 24th in Berlin, Germany at the Lido music venue. The rest of the tour dates can be found below:

August 24—Berlin, Germany—Lido†

August 26—Paris, France—Rock en Seine

September 9—Victoria, Canada—Rifflandia Festival

September 22—Bellevue, CO—Mishawaka Amphitheatre*

September 23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*

September 25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†

September 28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

September 30—San Francisco, CA—Portola Festival

October 1—Los Angeles, CA—The Shrine Outdoors**

October 3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†

October 4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†

October 7—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

October 11—Richmond, VA—The National*

October 12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

October 13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel* .

October 16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

October 17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

October 19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*

October 20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

October 22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

**co-headline with Purple Disco Machine

†with Coco & Breezy

. with May Rio

Check out our previous articles on Chromeo below: