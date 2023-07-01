Chromeo Unveils Brand New Single “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl)”

Home News Dita Dimone July 1st, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Chromeo has released its third single of 2023, a high-energy electro-pop song titled “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl.” Listen to the song in the player below.

The arrangement of “(I Don’t Need A) New Girl” showcases Chromeo’s sound at its best, with an exciting bass line taking center stage. Under the surface, layers of synths, funky electric guitar stabs, and a disco-esque beat all come together to elevate the duo’s voices. With the lyrics hailing a newfound love, the tune is shaping to be a very good summer indie pop banger.

Chromeo teased a snippet of their new on TikTok last week. The group posted it, along with the question, “Do we drop?” On Friday, June 23, and shared the artwork for the single on their Instagram account. The caption for the picture said, “Stayed up all night, did the artwork.” “You ask, and we supply.” “Let the good times roll!”

The song “Words with You” marked the return of the Canadian duo David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel to the music scene in March after a five-year break during which they did not release any new material. Later in the same month, they issued CLUSTERFUNK, an EP that collaborated with Ric Wilson and A-Trak and featured other artists such as King Louie, Felicia Douglass of Dirty Projectors, STIC.MAN of Dead Prez, and others.

The vintage track “Replacements” was released as their second single of the year in April. It was a collaboration with another well-known musician from the aughts, La Roux. They made its debut performance at Coachella, which La Roux also attended in her capacity as a special guest.

