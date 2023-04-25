Chromeo Share Sensational New Song “Replacements” Featuring La Roux

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Following their successful performances at Coachella last weekend musical duo Chromeo have shared their latest song “Replacements,” which features artist La Roux, who made a surprise appearance during Chromeo’s Coachella set to perform “Replacements” and her hit songs “In For The Kill” and “Bulletproof.”

In the press release Chromeo band member Dave 1 discusses the creation of the duo’s latest tune.

“For our second single, we wanted to take a 90-degree turn. The groove stays, but whereas ‘Words With You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking. We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dancefloor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.”

“Replacements” follows Chromeo’s first official single since 2018, “Words With You,” which was released last month to widespread acclaim. Consequence raved that the song is “just as smooth as it is catchy,” while Stereogum added that “the contagious groove, effortless hooks, the abundance of immaculate flourishes” make it their “favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done.”

Dave 1 and P-Thugg rose to fame with their seminal 2007 release Fancy Footwork, then in 2014 the duo released their chart-topping album, White Women and in 2018 the group released the Grammy nominated album Head Over Heels. Chromeo’s five LPs have been hailed as modern funk masterworks and the duo have toured all over the world two decades.