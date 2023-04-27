Chromeo Announces Fall 2023 Funk Yourself Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to brooklynvegan.com electronic funk duo Chromeo have announced they will be hitting the road this Fall for the Funk Yourself Tour. Artist Ric Wilson and Coco & Breezy will be joining the tour on selected dates.

Chromeo will be stopping in Salt Lake City, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta, Richmond, DC, New York City, Philadelphia, Toronto, Montreal before playing at Red RocksAmphitheater as part of Funk on the Rocks, with rock band Hot Chip co-headlining.

Previously Chromeo performed both weekends at Coachella and on Weekend 2 the duo brought out La Roux to perform the collaboration single “Replacements, which was released earlier this week.

In the following statement Chromeo‘s Dave 1 describes the group’s latest music creation.

“We’re an ELECTRO-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that’s so dear to us (fuzzy bass = instant HypeMachine time warp). The idea was to combine sweaty dance floor energy with sincere emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmery electronics, and Romeo, the heartfelt romantics.”

Tickets to see the Funk Yourself Tour will be on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time through axs.com

Funk Yourself Tour Dates

5/26—Morrison, CO—Funk on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/23—Salt Lake City, UT—The Depot*

9/25—Seattle, WA—Showbox Sodo*

9/26—Vancouver, BC—Vogue Theatre†

9/28—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom†

10/1—Los Angeles, CA

10/3—San Diego, CA—Humphreys†

10/4—Phoenix, AZ—Marquee†

10/10—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern*

10/11—Richmond, VA—The National*

10/12—Washington, D.C.—9:30 Club*

10/13—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Steel*§

10/16—Boston, MA—Roadrunner*

10/17—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall*

10/19—Montreal, QC—MTelus*

10/20—Toronto, ON—Danforth Music Hall*

10/22—Chicago, IL—Salt Shed*

*with Ric Wilson

†with Coco & Breezy

§with May Rio