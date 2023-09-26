The Joy Formidable Share Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Share My Heat”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Alternative rock band The Joy Formidable have shared their brand new single and video “Share My Heat,” which is out today by Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby / Hassle in Europe and Soundly Distro.

The track is the third and final release in a collection of singles, including “Cut Your Face” and “The Hat,” which The Joy Formidable has released this year. The three new singles follow up the band’s 2021 acclaimed album Into The Blue.

As a whole, “Share My Heat” is a lovely tune by how the instrumentation spices the atmosphere with face smacking rock vibes while the vocal performance serenades the ears with beautiful melody. As for the music video, each scene visually shows how strong love can be when two people connect.

In the press release band member Ritzy Bryan talks about the meaning behind “Share My Heat.”

“Share My Heat’ is about true connection & love. Deep, selfless love between humans is a beautiful part of our existence, but I’m also singing about our inherent love for nature, the living world & our kinship to everything : plants, animals, mountains & lake. Can we repair our relationship & bring more reciprocity, compassion and companionship to a world that already gives us so much.”

Comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Bryan, bassist/vocalist Rhydian Dafydd and drummer Matt Thomas, The Joy Formidable are originally from North Wales and currently split their time between there and Utah, “in the middle of nowhere” and the closest thing they could find in the USA to their home turf.

Also the band have remained close to their loyal fanbase and launched TJF Music Club in 2019, with members able to request backstage access, watch online shows and get exclusive songs and merchandise.