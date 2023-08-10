The Joy Formidable Share New Avant-Garde Video For “Cut Your Face”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 2:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to undertheradarmag.com, rock band The Joy Formidable have shared a video for their new song “Cut Your Face,” which is out now by Enci/Full Time Hobby/Hassle/Soundly Distro. Also the song is the first release in a collection of three singles out this year, which follows the band’s 2021 acclaimed album Into The Blue.

As a whole, “Cut Your Face”is a gnarly tune which features gnarly instrumentation that sizzles the air with vein jolting sound while the vocal performances serenades the ears with bittersweet melody. The music video for “Cut Your Face” is creative due to how each scene shows The Joy Formidable as paper dolls.

Speaking of the song, band member Ritzy Bryan states: “‘Cut Your Face’ is a reminder to myself that even in shyness, when that voice is telling you to hide away, that what I really want is deep, authentic connection. The only way to satisfy that longing is to be vulnerable, messy and imperfect…and life is all the more beautiful because of it.”

The Joy Formidable are Bryan (vocalist/guitarist,) Rhydian Dafydd (bassist/vocalist) and Matt Thomas (drummer.) The band are originally from North Wales and currently split their time between there, Utah, and the closest place they could find in the U.S. to their home turf.