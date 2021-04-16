The Joy Formidable Fall “Into The Blue” Once Again on New Song

Home News Kaido Strange April 16th, 2021 - 12:30 PM

Welsh rock band The Joy Formidable has released a new song, with a lyric video to follow, entitled “Into The Blue”. The new song was written in Northern Wales and completed in their homes in Utah. The band hasn’t released anything new since their 2018 album AAARTH.

The lyric video is in dark blue (a representation of the sea), with animated fish which pass a seamless ocean backdrop. The lyrics are very clear to read; it’s very sincere and comforting to hear. Lyrically, it’s a very suitable song for the times we’re living in as the words remain hopeful despite the hardships we are all living through. The guitars being plucked in the background form a very melodic yet catchy tune, with very peaceful vocals from singer Ritzy Bryan in the foreground.

““Into The Blue” is about surrendering to love and magic. Having the courage to enjoy a new journey and the mystery and excitement of something unexpected. It’s about opening your eyes to beauty and love again. Making it to the other side. Whilst not conceived as a metaphor for the times we all live in now, it certainly turned out that way,” Bryan commented, “You see me for what I am, I don’t have to guess anymore.”

In 2019, the band released an EP entitled A Ballon Called Moaning.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat.