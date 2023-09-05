The Joy Formidable Debut Psychedelic New Song & Video “The Hat”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today alternative rock band The Joy Formidable have shared their brand new single and video “The Hat.“ The track follows the band‘s single “Cut Your Face” which was released last month.

“The Hat” is the latest track to be released from a collection of singles out this Fall and it follows The Joy Formidable’s 2021 acclaimed album Into The Blue. Musically, “The Hat” is wonderful by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with face smacking rock music while the vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet melody.The music is pretty neat by how each scene shows viewers The Joy Formidable performing “The Hat” live in different colors.

In the press release band member Ritzy Bryan shares the meaning behind “The Hat.”

“I feel like your own inner reflections can take on a sensation like being in space. Alone in the gravity of your own uncertainty, drifting & off balance but aware of how beautiful & extraordinary life is. This track has that sensation of being transported but also moving forward. A nod to the new aperiodic tile that never repeats & your own vows of “never make the same mistake twice.”

