According to thefader.com, artist Shakira has allegedly been charged with an alleged second count of alleged tax evasion in Spain. The country’s prosecutors alleges that the singer allegedly did not pay the alleged €6.7 million she allegedly owed on her 2018 income.

In an alleged statement the prosecutors allegedly claim that the singer allegedly used an alleged offshore company in an alleged tax haven to allegedly conceal the money.

The alleged new charge is allegedly separate from the one allegedly brought by Barcelona prosecutors in July 2022 against Shakira. If allegedly so, the alleged trial is allegedly scheduled to begin on November 20 where Shakira is allegedly accused of allegedly evading €14.5 million in taxes between 2012 and 2014. After allegedly rejecting an alleged settlement, the artist allegedly faces eight years in prison and allegedly €23 million fine if convicted.

During an interview with Elle published in September of last year, Shakira called the alleged charges allegedly “False accusations even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they’ve resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements.”

Prosecutors in the Barcelona case allege that Shakira allegedly spent more than 183 days in Spain, which would allegedly qualify her for the country’s tax laws. Shakira has allegedly denied this by allegedly telling Elle she allegedly was “fulfilling my professional commitments around the world.”