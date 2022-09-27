Shakira Faces Eight Years in Prison and $24 Million Fine for Alleged Tax Fraud in Spain

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 11:47 AM

Singer Shakira is allegedly facing eight years in prison and $24 million fine for allegedly not paying the Spanish government $15 million in taxes between the years of 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors are allegedly seeking a prison sentence of eight years and two months when the singer allegedly turned down a settlement deal. The Prosecutors in Barcelona have allegedly said Shakira has lived more than half of each year from 2012 through 2014 in Spain and she should have paid the taxes in the country.

During an interview with Elle Shakira address the alleged claims against her.

“I’ve paid everything they claimed I owed, even before they filed a lawsuit,” she said. So as of today, I owe zero to them. And finally, I was advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.However, even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they’ve resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements,” Shakira added. “It is well known that the Spanish tax authorities do this often not only with celebrities like me (or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Neymar, [Xabi] Alonso, and many more), it also happens unjustly to the regular taxpayer. It’s just their style. But I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.” said Shakira