Shakira Denies Tax Fraud Allegations

Colombian superstar Shakira is currently facing charges of tax evasion by the Spanish government. The singer is looking at a possible eight-year prison sentence and 23 million euros in fines. In an Elle cover story published on Wednesday, Shakira denied the allegations.
Authorities in Spain claim Shakira evaded 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014 (The Fader). However, Shakira disputed this when she told Elle that she had actually paid her taxes in full before charges were brought. She then attributes her legal troubles up to pattern-seeking prosecutors. Read the full statement below:
Even though Shakira stands firm in her claim that she spent less than 183 days in Spain during the period in question, which would exempt her from resident status and the attendant taxes, prosecutors believe she spent more than the legal amount of time required in Spain to be declared a resident.
A representative for Shakira denounced the “baseless case” against the singer in a statement to the Fader published in July: “Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process.”
Shakira was one of several celebrities named in the leak of financial documents known as the Pandora Papers. In it, she was accused of setting up shell companies in tax havens to conceal the extent of her wealth.